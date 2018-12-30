Joan M. Smock Formerly of North Sewickley Township Joan M. Smock, 86, of Houston, Texas and formerly of North Sewickley Township, died Sunday December 23, 2018, in Houston, Texas. Born November 10, 1932, in Ellwood City, daughter of the late Benjamin P. and Mary (Heichel) Barker. Joan was a member of the former College Hill Presbyterian Church, worked at the former Kaufmanns in Rochester and retired from Macy's in 2004 working in the jewelry and cosmetics departments. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert James Smock, 1992, and an infant sister, Charlotte. She is survived by her children, Alan Smock, Tucson, Ariz.; Alisa and Jose Hernandez, Houston, Texas and Christina and David Jenner, Phoenix, Ariz.; two grandchildren, Robert and Jennifer Hernandez; two brothers Benjamin "Jake" and Paula Barker, Neshannock Township and John and Michelle Barker, New Castle; and a sister, Bunny and Ward Robins, The Villages of Florida. Friends will be received Friday, January 4, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA 15010, where a service will be conducted Saturday, January 5, 2018 at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Dennis Burnett officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvania Hills, Rochester, Pa.