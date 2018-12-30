Dolores M. (Smith) Schott of Hatboro died Dec. 26, 2018. She was 89. She was the wife of the late Fred Schott; mother of Heidi T. Hepner (John) and Rick Schott; and grandmother of Samantha Adams (Kevin). Relatives and friends may call 9:30 a.m. Monday at Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, 529 N. York Rd. Hatboro. Funeral Liturgy will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Forest Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Heart Association 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd. #700 Philadelphia, PA 19103 would be appreciated. Louis Swift Plunkett Funeral Home, Hatboro www.plunkettfuneralhome.com