Barry S. Chilkotowsky Barry S. Chilkotowsky of Roebling, N.J., passed away Dec. 21, 2018, after a long illness. He was 70. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy Reserves during the Vietnam War. He was the beloved son of the late William and Claire Chilkotowsky, beloved brother of Donna Rozek (Robert) and Bill Chilkotowsky (Joy), and cousin of George and Mary Chilkotowsky. He was blessed with many dear friends and family and his beloved dog Rudy and will be missed and remembered fondly. Services will be private.