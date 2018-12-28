Laura A. Szamboti passed away Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. She was 36. She was the beloved wife of Barry J. Szamboti with whom she had shared nine years of marriage. Laura was a devoted wife and loving mother. Her boys were her everything. Kitties Sashie and Sophia will miss their mommy. In addition to her husband, Barry, Laura is survived by her sons, James and Nathan; mother, Linda; brother, Mike (Kelly); and many relatives and friends. Relatives and friends will be received by her family after 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, in Schneider Funeral Home, 431 N. York Road, Hatboro, and are invited to attend her family led memorial service at 7 p.m. Her interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Laura's name to the Temple University, Institutional Advancement, Lung transplant, P.O. Box 827651, Philadelphia, PA 19182-7651. To share memories and condolences with Laura's family, please visit the funeral home web site below. Schneider Funeral Home, Hatboro www.schneiderfuneralhome.net