Joseph Wade Mata passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.He was 35. Born in Billings, Montana, Joseph was the beloved son of Kathy and Warren Mata and the beloved brother of Christopher Mata.He is also survived by his loving grandparents, aunts, uncles, nephews and cousins. Along with Joe's love for the outdoors, he loved to cook and had worked in several well known Philadelphia area restaurants. The family will receive relatives and friends from 1 p.m. until his memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at the John F. Murray Funeral Home, 1218-20 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, PA 19031. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Joe to: Deerfoot Lodge, P.O. Box 228, Speculator, NY 12164. The Donahue Funeral Home, Flourtown, Pa. www.donahuefuneral.com