Ada L. Myers of Quakertown passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at Independence Court. She was 94. Born in Kulpsville, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Edith (Leatherman) Keeler. She was the wife of the late Clyde Myers. Ada was a member of Rocky Ridge Mennonite Church, Quakertown. She is survived by her son, Samuel Walton and wife, Rosemary, of Anchorage, Alaska; daughter, Mrs. Eleanor Kathleen Stoltzfus of Perkasie; son, Henry Donald and wife, Rosella, of Kalona, Iowa; daughter, Edith Lorraine Dixon and husband, Tommy, of Brunswick, Ga.; son, Edward Rodney and wife, Liza, of Sterling, Va.; daughter, Anita Marilyn Taylor and husband, William "Chip", of Crownsville, Md.; and son, Brian Muckenhaupt of Fountainville; her brother, Carl Keeler and wife, Rose Keeler, of Perkiomen, Pa.; brother- in-law, Clayton Myers; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Keeler and Dorothy Keeler; 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Earl and Donald; her sister, Shirley Groff; son- in-law, Jerry Stoltzfus; and her brother-in-law, Merrill Groff. Her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown, with a calling period preceding the service from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will be held in Towamencin Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Agape Fund, Souderton Mennonite Home, 207 W. Summit St., Souderton, PA 18964, or to the Benevolence Fund, Rocky Ridge Mennonite Church, 114 Rocky Ridge Rd., Quakertown, PA 18951. Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, Quakertown www.nauglefcs.com