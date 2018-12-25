James M. William, 78, of Center Twp., passed away Saturday, December 22, 2018, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver.

Born March 29, 1940, in Aliquippa, a son of the late Ladson and Anna (Murray) Williams. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Aliquippa.

Mr. Williams retired as a proud steelworker from the Blooming Mill of LTV Steel with 21 years of service and he was an avid Pitt, Pirates and Steelers fan.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 56 years, Antoinette "Toni" (Ciani) Williams; daughters Teri (Richard "R.D.") Doliber, and Annette (Richard) Rowe; two grandchildren, Rebecca (Clayton) Breitenstein and Richie Rowe; a sister, Winifred "Winnie" Davis; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Anthony (Barb) Ciani, Lucy (Chris) Ancona, and Joyce Ciani; and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ladson "Buddy" Williams, and three sisters, Caroline McCartney, Vera Perun, and Mary Catherine "Shorty" Fox.

Friends will be received Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., CENTER TOWNSHIP, 3475 Brodhead Road, Monaca, Pa 15061.

Interment will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester, where a committal service will be held at 12:30 p.m., with his pastor, the Rev. Tom Bonomo officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made, if so desired, to Good Samaritan Hospice at Heritage Valley, Beaver.