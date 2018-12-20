Joyce A. Darby, 65, of Freedom, passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver. Born June 4, 1953, in Beaver Falls, a daughter of the late Raymond and Mary Strother Berry, she was a homemaker and housewife. She was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Freedom, a former member of the Second Baptist Church in Rochester and prior to her illness she was a founding mother of the City of Refuge Community Church in Cleveland, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Darby Sr., in 2010; a brother, Van Berry, and two sisters, Roxie Berry and Sharon Tucker. Surviving are one son, Rev. James R. Smith-Darby Jr., and his husband, Tommy S. Smith-Darby, Cleveland, Ohio, and his children, Zion J. Kolodynski-Darby, Emily R. Smith-Darby, and Dallas Smith-Darby; two daughters and sons-in-law, Joyce Lynn and Leon Darby-Winbush, Freedom, and her daughter, Pennie N. Winbush, and Sha-Vonne N. and Brandon Goosby McArdle, Beaver Falls, and her children, Dominic J. and Justin D. McArdle; five brothers, Ray Berry and Terry Berry, Akron, Ohio; Robert Berry, Beaver Falls; and Phillip and Frank Berry, New Brighton; and stepmother, Rosella Rutledge, Cleveland, Ohio. Friends will be received Friday from 3 to 4 p.m. in WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, with a service following. Her son, the Rev. James R. Smith-Darby. will officiate. Inurnment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Freedom.