Fred N. McConnell, age 94, of New Castle, passed away December 15, 2018, at his residence. Born March 7, 1924, in New Castle, he was the son to the late William N. and Louise (Kindler) McConnell. On August 16, 1947, he married his wife of 64 years, Joan S. (Savonik) McConnell. She preceded him in death on July 25, 2012. Mr. McConnell was a World War II Veteran, serving as a pilot with the 386th Bomb Group, U.S. Army Air Corps. He remained employed by Enertech Electrical, in Lowville, Ohio., as a project engineer, up until the time of his death. Fred was of the Presbyterian faith, serving as a Trustee at both Northminster and Third United Presbyterian Churches. Fred's greatest joy and satisfaction in life was time spent with his family and contributing to his employer's success. Along with his parents and wife Joan, Fred is preceded in death by an infant brother, William McConnell. Fred is survived by his daughter, Maureen (Larry) Smith of Columbus, Ohio.; two sons, Mark (Gerry) McConnell of Twinsburg Ohio., Michael N. (Alice) McConnell of Birmingham, Ala.; one sister, Jean (William) Kelly of Rumson, N.J. and three grandchildren, Michael P. (Jennifer) McConnell, Megan (Andrew) Yarger and Kevin McConnell. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the R. CUNNINGHAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 2429 Wilmington Road, New Castle. A funeral service will take place on Friday at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Matthew Bupp, officiating. Burial will be at Castle View Gardens. Memorial contributions may be given in Fred's honor to The City Rescue Mission, 319 S. Croton Ave., New Castle, PA. 16101 or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be offered at cunninghamfh.com.