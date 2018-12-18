Richard L. Spencer Sr. of Levittown, Pa., died Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. He was 59. Richard was preceded in death by his loving father, Harold Spencer; his younger brother, Tom Spencer; his mother and father-in-law, Joyce and John Smith; and brother-in-law, Paul Brown. He is survived by his wife, Deb Burke; his mother, Lue Eva Spencer; his son, Richard L. Spencer Jr.; his daughter, Karianne Spencer "Kerry Beary"; along with his stepson, Marty Burke and stepdaugher, Joyce Burke. Richard is also survived by his siblings, Lori Fantini (Nick); Connie Sherwood; and Steven Spencer (Pam). He was an amazing "PopPop Rick" to 13 grandchildren that he loved and cherished with all his heart. He also has many nieces and nephews. Rick was a true Eagles fan and loved to torment his son and daughter for being Steelers fans. He enjoyed going fishing and hunting. Rick was a true family man with a huge heart. He loved his family and loved spending as much time as he could with them. He will be missed and loved by so many. Services and interment will be held privately. Dougherty Funeral Home, Levittown www.doughertyfuneralhome.com