Anthony LaCastro is accused of firing at police who responded to his Dorn Road residence in January 2018.

Erie County's top prosecutor held up a black assault rifle before jurors Monday to show what Pennsylvania State Police troopers saw when they approached Anthony L. LaCastro Jr.'s house in January 2018.

LaCastro had taken the gun from a safe in his garage and told his wife he would shoot anyone who came up the driveway at his Summit Township residence, District Attorney Jack Daneri said during his opening statement.

LaCastro, 72, is on trial this week on charges that he attempted to murder the five troopers who responded to the Dorn Road home in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, 2018. He faces five counts each of attempted first-degree murder, attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and aggravated assault of a law-enforcement officer, among other charges.

None of the troopers were struck during the shooting. LaCastro was struck in the abdomen when police fired at him during the exchange.

Daneri said the troopers identified themselves and shouted commands at LaCastro to drop the weapon. They started firing, Daneri said, when LaCastro turned and raised the weapon.

LaCastro's lawyer, Brian Arrowsmith, argued during his opening statement that the incident was a "perfect storm" of misunderstandings and that LaCastro did not know who was shooting at him.

"The evidence is never going to show that he intended to hurt or kill anyone," Arrowsmith told jurors.

LaCastro had been drinking earlier in the evening and got into a fight with his wife, Ruthann LaCastro, over whether he should go to the hospital after he fell and hurt his head, Arrowsmith said.

The fight escalated after Ruthann LaCastro called for an ambulance and took a handgun away from her husband, Arrowsmith said. He said Anthony LaCastro then retrieved the assault rifle because he wanted to go for a walk outside and typically carried a firearm to scare away wildlife.

LaCastro did not realize state police had responded to the house after his wife called 911, Arrowsmith told jurors.

"Before he knows what happens, he gets shot in the stomach and he goes down," Arrowsmith said.

Testimony will begin Tuesday morning in the courtroom of Erie County Judge John J. Mead. LaCastro's wife is expected to testify.

LaCastro is free on $500,000 bond, according to court records.

Daneri decided in February that the troopers involved in the case were justified in their use of force against LaCastro.

