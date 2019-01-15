The path is designed to help students release pent-up energy and let them relax and refocus on learning.

Excess energy often can be the enemy of learning.

Teachers and administrators at Valley Elementary School in Bensalem believe they have found another weapon in the battle against that.

A sensory path recently was installed at the school. The brainchild of K-2 special education teacher Lori Hill, the path is a series of markings installed on the floor and one wall of a hallway.

They direct students where to hop or walk, when to breath in and out and other simple motor functions like pushing against the wall.

By incorporating movement and simple directions, the path is a way to release pent-up energy and frustration, Hill said.

"Research shows that a lot of movement breaks during the day clear the neural pathways in the brain and prepares students to be ready to learn," she said. "It not only relaxes them but also refocuses them.

"Some of our students can become a little overwhelmed with certain tasks. This gives them the opportunity to calm down, refocus and get back to learning."

Valley students Jordyn Bell, Channing Daughtry and Jackson Gale broke the path in during a demonstration and ribbon cutting Tuesday at the school.

Jordyn said she sees herself making frequent use of the path.

"I think it will help me if I'm very stressed out about something and I need to take a break," she said.

Funding for the path came from a $350 grant from the Just for the Kids Education Foundation, a nonprofit that raises money for innovative projects in Bensalem schools.

Hill, who credits her fellow teachers at Valley with a lot of assistance in helping her idea become a reality, said the path can be used by any student at the school under the supervision of a staff member.

School Principal Joan Toller called the path a true team effort.

"It's giving our students the opportunity to burn off some of that energy they come to us with," she said.