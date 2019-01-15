The hit-and-run crash happened in the 100 block of West 24th Street on Dec. 14.

Erie Bureau of Police traffic investigators are attempting to identify a woman wanted for questioning in a hit-and-run crash on the city's west side in December.

The crash happened in the 100 block of West 24th Street on Dec. 14 at about 3:45 p.m., when a Toyota RAV4 that was traveling north in an alley stopped at the intersection of West 24th Street, then entered the roadway and was struck by a Ford Taurus traveling west on West 24th Street, Erie police reported. The Toyota was at fault for pulling into the roadway without yielding to oncoming traffic, but the Ford failed to stop after the crash, Erie police Sgt. Jeff Annunziata said.

Erie police are attempting to identify the driver of the Ford. The woman sought for questioning, who is seen in surveillance video obtained by investigators, was with the Ford at the time and witnessed the crash, Annunziata said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Annunziata at 870-1419.