Kevin Oldland, of North Carolina, is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl in November.

A North Carolina man accused of having an illegal sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl while visiting Erie in November has been freed to his mother's custody while he awaits prosecution in federal court.

Kevin C. Oldland, 38, was released on $20,000 unsecured bond at a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard A. Lanzillo Monday in U.S. District Court in Erie.

Lanzillo ordered Oldland to reside at his mother's house on Bryant Street in Erie, where he will be under electronic monitoring.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christian Trabold asked that Oldland be detained while his case proceeds, and expressed concern that Oldland's mother's residence is a few blocks from St. George School.

Lanzillo heard testimony from Oldland's mother, who said she would monitor Oldland and report him if he violated any conditions of his pretrial release.

"Don't let her down," Lanzillo warned Oldland at the end of the hearing. As a condition of his release, Oldland may not have contact with minors and must seek out psychiatric treatment, Lanzillo said.

Oldland faces up to a maximum of life in prison if convicted in federal court. He was indicted this past week on one felony count each of inducing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity and traveling with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor.

Oldland was originally charged in the case by Millcreek Township police, who accused Oldland of sexually assaulting the girl at a township motel on Nov. 24. Police found Oldland and the girl in bed together in a room at the Candlewood Suites Hotel on Edinboro Road after receiving a report that the girl was there, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The indictment charged that Oldland communicated with the girl using Facebook Messenger and a cell phone between May and November.

Oldland had also been freed on 10 percent of $100,000 bond in the state case before he was indicted on federal charges, court records show.

