70 acres of creeks, ponds and trails have been added to the Edinboro area park.

EDINBORO — Washington Township's Wainer Park just got bigger and better.

Seventy acres given to the township in late 2018 are located adjacent to the park and now are part of the park. The property was gifted to the township for community recreational use, township Manager David Anthony said.

Now 90 acres, Wainer Park is located near the Washington Township Municipal Building on Route 99 across from General McLane High School.

The new addition to the park includes creeks, ponds, trails and a large agricultural field.

"We get a lot of snow in the Edinboro area, and this land is ideal for cross-country skiing, hiking, sled riding and any winter or seasonal outdoor activity," Anthony said.

The expanded park is open to the public this winter. There is no fee to use the park.