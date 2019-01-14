PREIT Associates, the owner of the Moorestown Mall, will go before the Township Planning Board on Thursday with plans to construct two pad sites on the property.

MOORESTOWN — The owner of the Moorestown Mall is proposing to build two pad sites for future retail use.

The pad sites feature room for multiple tenants in buildings measuring 25,825 square feet and 8,025 square feet within the mall property, which spans from Lenola Road to the west, Route 38 to the north and Nixon Drive to the east.

“The two proposed pad sites are part of our ongoing re-imagination and densification of Moorestown Mall and enhancing the overall experience for shoppers,” said Heather Crowell, senior vice president for strategy and communications for PREIT Associates.

The developer will make sidewalk, landscaping, utility and stormwater improvements to the site, which will include 5,052 parking spaces for both buildings.

Plans for tenants are not known at this time.

The plans come as the mall goes through several changes.

The former site of Macy’s, which closed in spring 2017, is being replaced by home furnishing store HomeSense, Five Below, Sierra Trading Post, an outdoor gear and clothing store, as well as two new restaurants — Hash House A Go Go, which serves Midwest-inspired comfort food using ingredients from New Jersey farms, and Joe Italiano’s Maplewood, a family-owned Italian restaurant with locations in Hammonton and Mays Landing, Atlantic County.

“The re-imagination of the Moorestown Mall experience is a prime example of our overall strategic effort to celebrate today’s consumer habits and forge a new mall definition by incorporating new anchor tenants and delivering new-to-market dining experiences,” PREIT CEO Joseph Coradino said following HomeSense's opening in September. “As these segments gain popularity among consumers, we continue to bring unique brands that appeal to shoppers and further improve sales and drive traffic.”

The property is part of the township’s affordable housing agreement, which calls for the town to rezone the Moorestown Mall and Kmart shopping center, both off Route 38, and the Lenola Shopping Center, from commercial to mixed use so builders could redevelop the sites as a mix of businesses and housing. However, there are no immediate plans for redeveloping the sites.

The proposal for the pad sites will go before the Township Planning Board on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.