NEW CASTLE — A former Ellwood City police chief who had been director of Lawrence County's Children and Youth Services for five years before being placed on administrative leave last month has retired.

William Betz, who was borough police chief from 2000-06 and also served for a time with Wayne Township police, was one of five department leaders placed on paid administrative leave last month in a shakeup of the agency by county commissioners. The others were the deputy director, Frank Merlino, and three supervisors.

Dan Vogler, commissioners chairman, confirmed Friday that four of the five, including Betz, since have decided to retire.

Officials have declined to say what led to the investigation that caused the suspensions, but Vogler acknowledged the state Children and Youth Services agency sent representatives to review the records in the county office.

Joe Venasco, director of county Mental Health/Development Services, continues to serve as acting CYS director. Christine Montague, a current CYS employee, was named acting deputy director.