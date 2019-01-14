Police accuse him of punching one of two men who were also shot in the 900 block of East Eighth Street.

Erie police have charged a city man with assaulting one of two men shot in an eastside neighborhood on Jan. 5 as the search continues for the person or people who fired the gunshots.

Cory A. Biddlestone, 26, is accused of confronting and punching a 20-year-old man, breaking his nose, during an incident in the 900 block of East Eighth Street on Jan. 5 at about 6:40 p.m. The victim identified Biddlestone as the person who assaulted him from a photo lineup that detectives showed him, Erie police Detective Matthew Berarducci and Detective Patrick Ginkel wrote in the criminal complaint.

The victim told police that he was walking with two friends in the 900 block of East Eighth Street when a man standing on a porch, whom he later identified as Biddlestone, called them a name before walking off the porch and punching him in the face, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed with the complaint.

Investigators said someone also fired gunshots during the incident, shooting the 20-year-old man in the leg and a 21-year-old man in the chest. The shooter or shooters were unknown Sunday.

Officers who responded to the neighborhood after callers to 911 reported hearing gunfire found Biddlestone in the parking lot of the Country Fair at 810 East Ave. His speech was slurred, he was unstable and he had glassy eyes and the appearance of someone who had been in a fight, but he had not been shot, Berarducci and Ginkel wrote in the affidavit.

Biddlestone was charged on Friday with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and with summary counts of harassment, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. Erie 3rd Ward District Judge Tom Carney set bond at $5,000 after arraigning him Friday night. Biddlestone remained in the Erie County Prison Sunday.

Police recovered numerous shell casings at the scene of the shooting and have sought out surveillance video from security cameras in the area in the ongoing shooting probe. Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact Berarducci at 870-1221 or Ginkel at 870-1161.

Tim Hahn can be reached at 870-1731 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNhahn.