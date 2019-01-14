The "Friday Nights at the Library" series of live dance and musical performances, organized by the Burlington County Library System, launches this Friday.

WESTAMPTON — Beginning Friday, the Burlington County Library auditorium will be the place to kick off the weekend.

The "Friday Nights at the Library" series of live dance and musical performances, organized by the Burlington County Library System, will run for three months at the library at 5 Pioneer Blvd. With two shows each month, the series will feature performances of world music and dance, as well as musical tributes to popular artists of the 1960s and 1970s.

Each event begins at 7 p.m., with the auditorium opening at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased prior to shows at bcls.lib.nj.us since seating is limited. Sales directly benefit the library.

Events in the series are as follows:

Jan. 18: “Beatlemania Again” will feature vintage instruments and thematic costumes, giving the audience a taste of The Beatles’ history and live performances.

Jan. 25: The Calpulli Mexican Dance Company will bring traditional Mexican dance and music to the library, showcasing historic arts and modern Mexican-American culture in the United States.

Feb. 8: Sly and The Family Stone fans may enjoy the “Everyday People” tribute, in which costumed musicians perform the band’s biggest hits.

Feb. 15: The library calls Philly Soul Collective’s “Tribute to the Kings and Queens of Motown” an all-ages event. Musicians will cover popular Motown songs from artists like The Temptations, Patti LaBelle, Marvin Gaye and more.

March 1: The Gypsy World Dance event will showcase international folk dances.

March 15: An homage to 1970s funk and soul, “To the Max” brings the Friday Nights series to a close with the music of Aretha Franklin and the band Earth, Wind & Fire, performed by local artists.