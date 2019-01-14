Erie Gymnastics Center's big Stars & Stripes Co-ed Gymnastics Invitational takes over the Bayfront Convention Center starting Friday.

1 Join the Erie County United community advocacy group for its first meeting of the year Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 202 W. 11th St., Suite A.

2 Listen to a panel of criminal justice, social service and school district officials talk through "How to avoid the school-to-prison pipeline" on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at East Middle School, 1001 Atkins St.

3 Beginning photographers can learn all they need to get started in a class Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Peninsula Room at Blasco Library, 160 E. Front St.

4 The 18th Stars & Stripes Co-ed Gymnastics Invitational takes over the Bayfront Convention Center Friday through Monday, with the main event Saturday starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets at the door. Details: https://www.eriegymnastics.com

5 The ninth Dr. King Awards Dinner is Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut St. Celebrate the community awards recipients and hear from guest speaker Tanikia Carpenter. Tickets and details: mlkcentererie.org.