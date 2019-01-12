Keith Hawley, 27, was fatally shot by a state trooper on Dec. 19 in Union City. No charges will be filed against the trooper.

A Pennsylvania State Police trooper working undercover was attempting to wrestle a loaded gun away from a Union City man who pointed it in an attempted robbery when another undercover trooper shot the man three times in the torso, killing him in the parking lot of a Dollar General store in the borough on the late afternoon of Dec. 19, Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri said Friday.

The actions of the trooper who fired the fatal shots inside a van used in the undercover investigation were determined to be legally justified, as he did them in defense of himself and the other trooper, Daneri said in announcing the results of his office's investigation into the incident during a news conference Friday morning. No criminal charges are warranted against either trooper in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Keith A. Hawley, he said.

The two troopers, whose names have not been released, remain on administrative duty as the state police continue its internal investigation into the incident. Daneri said both troopers are veteran law-enforcement officers with years of experience in undercover vice investigations.

Daneri said his office's investigation into the shooting, which ran parallel to the state police investigation, involved interviewing five troopers involved in the incident, including the two in the van; gathering statements from other witnesses; looking at forensic evidence from the crime scene, and reviewing communications between the two troopers in the van and three other troopers who were in two other vehicles in the area as part of the theft investigation.

There was no video of the incident, Daneri said.

He said the investigation additionally involved reviewing the statements of Hawley's accused co-conspirator in the robbery, 30-year-old Summit Township Robert S. Hull Jr., who was charged with a felony count of conspiracy to commit robbery in the investigation. State police wrote in Hull's criminal complaint that he confessed to details about how he and Hawley planned the robbery and he said he drove Hawley to meet the undercover troopers to commit the robbery on Dec. 19.

Hull waived the charge against him to court at his preliminary hearing before Corry District Judge Denise Buell on Friday morning. He remains in the Erie County Prison on $50,000 bond.

Daneri and state police officials said Friday that another suspect in the robbery plot has been identified by investigators but had not been charged as of Friday.

According to Daneri, the undercover state police operation on Dec. 19 involved a controlled buy of what investigators believed was a stolen chainsaw from Hawley. One of the troopers had phone conversations with Hawley, and arrangements were made for the undercover troopers to pick up Hawley's cousin. After the troopers picked up the cousin, who turned out to be Hawley, from a location near Union City, Hawley got into the back seat of the van behind the two troopers, who were in the front seats, Daneri said. Hawley gave the troopers directions on where to go to get the chainsaw, but "ultimately that really proved to be kind of just a runaround," as they were going to different locations, according to Daneri.

The van eventually pulled into the Dollar General parking lot. The trooper sitting in the front passenger seat noticed that Hawley had a gun and had his finger on the trigger, and Hawley was moving the gun between the driver and the trooper in the passenger seat, Daneri said. Hawley then announced that this was a robbery and he wanted their money, he said. The trooper in the passenger seat turned around and told Hawley that he needed to reach in his back pocket to get his money, and after grabbing his money the trooper tossed it into the back, Daneri said.

The trooper grabbed Hawley's gun as Hawley was momentarily distracted by the money, and the two wrestled with the weapon as the trooper driving the van got out, opened the driver's side rear sliding door and saw that the gun Hawley and the other trooper were wrestling over was pointed at him, Daneri said. The trooper identified himself as state police and ordered Hawley to let go of the gun several times, and independent witnesses exiting the Dollar General store reported hearing the statements, he said.

Hawley continued to hold onto the gun, and after realizing that Hawley was not going to let go the trooper wrestling with him pulled Hawley's arms up "so as to create a space in Mr. Hawley's torso," Daneri said. The trooper outside the van then fired three shots into Hawley's torso, he said.

Daneri said he does not believe Hawley was legally allowed to have a gun at the time of the incident. He and state police said the gun recovered from Hawley was not his, but they did not comment further on the weapon.

Hawley was wanted at the time of the shooting on three bench warrants in cases in which he faced charges of aggravated assault, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records. Investigators have not said if state police were aware that Hawley was wanted at the time of the encounter with the undercover troopers.

State police said the theft probe that led to the encounter with Hawley is ongoing, but they did not provide any more details on the investigation.

Capt. Dan Hines, commander of state police Troop E in Lawrence Park Township, said Friday that the two troopers involved in the incident are "doing OK," and he acknowledged the tragic circumstances Hawley family is dealing with.

"Rarely ... is there a profession where you may be asked to take a life, save a life or give your life, and in mere seconds that just about occurred with this particular incident," Hines said. "Both of them, I feel, potentially saved the life of the other person."

Tim Hahn can be reached at 870-1731 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNhahn.