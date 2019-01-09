I think I am a fairly put-together person. I'm usually calm and collected, not a worrier or a fretter, just take things as they come. I handle daily and occasional high-quality stress and all the anxieties that come with life, but — and it is a big but — the car is my nemesis. When something goes wrong with the car, my anxiety level goes up like a rocket on its way to the moon.

My car and I have a good relationship with Alborn's Tires. The owner, Jason Neupauer, has had to me calm down many times. A light comes on the dash and I rush to Justin; a light blinks, the car makes a funny sound, and I am there. Bless him and all his patience.

I looked online to see if others suffer from car anxiety and didn't find it, but I still don't think I'm the only one. There's a lot of stuff about driving anxiety, but driving doesn't bother me; I am only stressed when there is something wrong with the car or I think there is something wrong with the car.

I looked at the symptoms of anxiety and I didn't identify with restlessness, sleep difficulties, sweating, pounding heart and some of the other distresses. I still know I have car anxiety because I do have the feelings of impending doom and some shortness of breath, a little heart palpitation and muscle tension, which is not pleasant.

Justin always smiles and says calming things like, "We'll take a look at that" or "Let's see what we can do."

It has always ended up being a minor problem, and I immediately feel better.

When I took my car to Alborn's to check my antifreeze, Justin came to me and he looked a little sad so I knew bad news was coming.

"It's time to get rid of the car and do it as quickly as you can," he said.

Justin then proceeded to speak the lingo of car with words like gaskets and other mysterious but important car parts. The bottom line was the car was at the end of its road.

I wasn't surprised. My car was 15 years old, but it had less than 80,000 miles on it and I was hoping it would outlast me. You know that didn't happen or I wouldn't be writing this column.

My husband, Don, and I bought the car in 2003. Don died in 2004 and he told me, "You got a good car."

It really was a good car. It never had a major problem, but it was time for it to go where all good and faithful cars go.

My son, Michael, aka my baby boy, took me to buy a car. My husband enjoyed cars and enjoyed the process of looking at them, studying them and buying them. Michael takes after his father, so he was eager to look at cars, and so we looked. My stress level climbed as he compared this car to that car and looked up their ratings and discussed their merits. I wanted to make a good choice, but I had no idea what that was.

Michael was excited. He was having fun, but I have never enjoyed cars; they are just the way I get from here to there. Michael narrowed my choices down to two and then he picked the better one, and I was good with it. I just wanted to stop looking at cars and talking about cars. To me a car is just a car, but when they don't behave well, my car anxiety kicks in big time.

Since I haven't bought a car in 15 years, my car anxiety quickly became sticker shock, which created its own kind of anxiety. The internet acknowledges that sticker shock is real. Sticker shock is defined as shock or dismay experienced by potential buyers on discovering its high or increased price. Yep, I certainly experienced big time astonishment and something a little worse than car anxiety, but I survived.

I got a new car, and I'm hopeful this car will outlast me.