The formation of Presque Isle began taking place many million years ago according to many scientists and took five or six million years to complete. That is one tale, however, the Eriez Indian who lived here have a whole other story about how this happened. Here are the tales told both ways. Enjoy!

Presque Isle is a simple sand spit extending seven miles along the Lake Erie shoreline forming a peninsula. There are basically one theory and one legend about how Presque Isle was formed. Neither can be proved, but one is logical, and the other appeals to my historic, romantic affinity.

Let’s start with the theory which is set forth by people much smarter than me who say that for five or six million years, colossal ice glaciers advanced and retreated many times over the area that is now the Great Lakes. They were called the Wisconsin Glaciers. As they did this, these giant sheets of ice leveled mountains dug valleys and moved vast deposits of sand, rock, and shale. The theory is that this ice may have been up to 2 miles thick.

The scientists believe the significant drop between the lake levels from Lake Erie to Lake Ontario at Niagara Falls was caused by the weight of the glacier ice pushing the land mass down in that area. This was created because the area did not contain massive bedrock to support that much weight.

When the glacier finally began to melt, a whole series of ice dams were left behind. Large lakes began to form behind these ice dams. Each of these lakes left deposits of sand, rock and even some sandbars along new and changing shorelines.

The theory has it that the very first of the permanent Great Lakes was called “Lake Maumee.” This later became known as Lake Erie and formed in the lowlands created by the valley of a prehistoric east-flowing Enigan River, which you may never have heard about. It does not exist today. Lake Maumee became the eastern portion of the current Lake Erie about 1 million years ago.

Because Lake Erie (then Lake Enigan) was in the southern-most and warmest region of what would become the Great Lakes, the glacial ice became thinner and retreated faster across the Lake Erie basin. This thin ice dd did not have enough weight to dig into the earth’s surface. Hence Lake Erie became the shallowest of the Great Lakes.

One interesting theory emerged from the above. Even historians and scientists disagree, but many believe that at first Lake Maumee (Lake Erie) flowed toward what is now Fort Wayne, Indiana, and down the Wabash River to the Mississippi. They think that the older ice dams in place by the retreating ice diverted the water flow. Once the ice dam melted, the water started flowing east through the Niagara outlet as it does today.

As the glaciers melted on the upper Great Lakes area, immense amounts of water began to flow toward the Atlantic Ocean. Because the western parts of Lake Erie contain hand carbonate rock which is resistant to erosion, this portion of the lake stayed the shallowest. The eastern portions of the lake are made up of mostly shale and sandstone. Because of its shallow nature, Lake Erie flows much like a river, and the prevailing winds central axis runs along the same lines, the currents west to east are very strong. In the area around what is now Erie, a moraine went almost entirely across the lake. More evidence of this is that Long Point Canada is directly across the lake from Presque Isle is also a peninsula.

A moraine is essentially an underwater dirt shelf. Scientists believe the moraine was left behind by the last few glacial retreats. As time went on, the lake’s waves and currents combined with the deepening of the lake waters to shape the loose sands and gravel deposits along that moraine into sandbars and beaches. After many thousands of years, a peninsula began to form. This took place between 3,500 and 10,000 years ago.

Over the next thousand or so years, as the lake’s water levels continued to rise, they cut into the bluffs along the shoreline, and the soil and sand fell into the turbulent lake. This sand and soil moved down the lake to the newly forming Presque Isle. After a while, the recurved sand spit we know today as Presque Isle was formed.

That is the scientific side of the story and now let’s move to the romantic and fun side of the story about the formation of Presque Isle.

Manitou, the Eriez Indians’ great Spirit, after creating the world including its lakes, mountains, valleys, rivers, and forests and filling them with fish, wildlife, and plants, led his beloved children, the Eriez people, to the shores of a vast freshwater lake. Lake Erie.

The Eriez moved into the area, and established villages and the Braves enjoyed hunting deer and buffalo on the flatlands of the area along with panthers and bears in the mountains nearby. The women of the tribe grew maize, vegetables, and pumpkins in fertile and easy to cultivate the land.

The Eriez were fierce warriors that were feared by many of the other Indian tribes in the areas surrounding their homelands. They were known as the “Cat People” due to the fact they wore fur robes made from the panther pelts from the hunting they did in the area.

The men built birch bark canoes and traveled out into the lake to fish. They were rewarded with bountiful catches, and in general became skilled at handling the canoes in bad Lake Erie weather. They were able to return to the shores heavily laden with many species of fish to eat and to use in their fields as fertilizer.

It seems that on one of their fishing trips around 1500 or so, they decided to go farther out into the lake to see if they could find the place where the sun sinks into the water. That is when the ghost spirts voices of the lake, angered by their intrusion and boldness, called out and warned them to go back.

When they wouldn’t go back, the ghost spirit of the lake caused a great and terrible storm on the lake. Indian legend says that waves as big as their lodges came thundering and crashing down on them. When darkness came, and the only light was from lightning, the Eriez appealed to the Great Spirit for help.

Hearing them, the Great Spirit took firm hold with his right hand on the hills overlooking the lake, and he stretched his left arm into the lake to protect the fishermen from the fury of the storm. Staying behind this arm, the fishermen made their way to shore.

Where the arm of the Great Spirit had dipped into the lake, a large sandbar was left that was in the shape of his arm. The legend says that he told the Eriez that this sandbar would be there forever to protect the tribe. That is the second version of how our Presque Isle was formed.

I like this second one best, even though I know it is just an Indian legend!

See you on the Park!!

Gene Ware is a published author of 8 books and is on the boards of the Presque Isle Light Station, the Tom Ridge Center Foundation, and the Presque Isle Partnership. He is also a goerie.com contributing writer. Send questions and comments to ware906@gmail.com.