1969: Officials were still surveying the damage at Presque Isle State Park from a storm in December.

Aerial photos showed extensive damage from a storm early in December. The photos were taken by Craig "Bus" Scott in a plane piloted by C.L. McMillen of Erie Aviation Inc.

The photos showed damages in the area that were estimated to amount to about $2.5 million. The photo displayed in the Erie Daily Times was shot from the area the paper called "Beach Three" looking east.

Compiled by Sarah Grabski