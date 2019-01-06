Events also can be found on and submitted to an online calendar listing at app.evvnt.com/users/sign_in and a complete list of Bulletin Board items can be found at timesonline.com under the Lifestyle section.

COMMUNITY

Old World Cooking Classes: 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 26 (stuffed cabbage and haluhsky), Old Economy Village, 270 16th St., Ambridge. Taught by John Righetti of Ambridge. Cost per class, $35, includes food supplies. Register by email to rusynone@gmail.com or call 412 -518-7149.

Movie Night: 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 18, New Brighton municipal building, 610 Third Ave. Free family-friendly movie. Information, call 724-846-1870 or online at www.nbarc.net.

Merchandise Bingo: 7 p.m. Jan. 21, St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church’s O’Connell Hall, 100 Trinity Drive, Center Township. Bingo prizes, silent auction, door prizes. Lunch included with admission. Information, 724-378-1870 or 724-775-6944.

HOLIDAYS

Ohio Valley Lines Holiday Model Railroad Open House: Noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 6, Ohio Valley Lines Miniature Railroad Museum Library, 1225 Merchant St., Ambridge. Digital Command Control model operating railroad depicts the late 50s and 60s era from Ambridge/Pittsburgh l to Wheeling. Also N-scale railroad. Adults, $6; children, age 3 and older, $2; children younger than age 3, free. 724-266-4787.

FUNDRAISERS

Spaghetti Dinner: 1 to 7 p.m. Jan. 12, Bridgewater United Methodist Church, 908 Market St. Benefits Beaver Valley Assembly 187 Rainbow Girls. Tickets, adults, $10; children, ages 3 to 8, $8. Takeouts available. Information, call 724-495-3340.

Murder Mystery and Gala Dinner: 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16, Concord United Methodist Church, 285 Concord Church Road, North Sewicklely Township. Appetizer at 4:30 p.m.; dinner at 5:30 p.m. followed by the whodunit "Mobsters, Molls and Marinara." Cost, $25. Fundraiser for church youth group’s misson trip. Cost, $25. Call 724-846-4739 for reservations through Feb. 1. Details online at www.celebrateconcord.com.

CLASSES, EDUCATION

ServSafe, Food Safety Training Course: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 23; Penn State Extension Office, 1000 Third St., Beaver. Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture certification for person-in-charge who is required to be onsite at all times during operating hours. Fee, $185, covers course book, guides, instructional materials and more. Pre-registration required online at www.extension.psu.edu or call 877-345-0691. Limited seating.

Essential Oils 101: Noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 19, Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott, 1438 Brodhead Road, Center Township. Focuses on natural methods to keep healthy, reduce toxins, reduce stress. Free. RSVP to www.eventbrite.com/e/essential-oils-101-tickets-53865918412.

MEETINGS

Grief Share: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 10 through April, Chippewa United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 2545 Darlington Road, Chippewa Township. Weekly seminar/support group for people grieving the death of someone close. Each session is self-contained so no need to attend in sequence, though it is encouraged. Free. Information, call 724-843-4828 or online at www.chippewaumc.org.

SouthWestPA/NOW: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23, King’s Family Restaurant, 1451 Old Brodhead Road, Center Township. Brittney Green of the Women’s Law Project will discuss Hands Off IX, concerning proposed regulations to Title 9. All welcome.

Conscious Contact Meeting of Narcotics Anonymous: 11 a.m. every Sunday, Drug and Alcohol Services of Beaver County, 697 State St., Beaver.

Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Family Meeting: noon every Sunday, Drug and Alcohol Services of Beaver County, 697 State St., Beaver. Weekly meeting sponsored by Drug and Alcohol Services of Beaver County. Information, call 724-728-8200.

Alcoholics Anonymous Beginner's Meeting: noon every Tuesday, Drug and Alcohol Services of Beaver County, 697 State St., Beaver.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Connection: noon every Tuesday, NAMI Support Group, 1229 Third St., Beaver. Weekly lunch and support group for people with a mental illness led by facilitators. Information, online at www.namibeavercounty.org; call 724-888-6877 or email rmattia@namibeavercounty.com.

Refuge Recovery Meeting: noon every Thursday, Drug and Alcohol Services of Beaver County, 697 State St., Beaver. Buddhist-based addiction recovery program sponsored by Drug and Alcohol Services of Beaver County. Information, call 724-728-8200.

DINNERS, FOOD SALES

All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 17, Chippewa United Methodist Church, 2545 Darlington Road, Chippewa Township. Spaghetti, meatballs, salad, dessert, and drink. Donations welcome. Information, call-724-843-4828 or online at www.chippewaumc.org.

Stuffed Pork Chop or Stuffed Chicken Breast: 3:30 to 6 p.m. Jan.10, Aliquippa Elks, 2655 Brodhead Road. Call 724-375-4611 for reservations or takeouts. All welcome.

Pirogi: Noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 11, St. George Bzyantine Catholic Church, 1001 Clinton St., Aliquippa. Potato, kraut, cheese, lekvar. $9 per dozen. Orders taken from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 10 and from 7 a.m. to noon, Jan. 11. Pick up from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 11. To order, call 724-375-6652. Sponsored by the St. George Ladies Guild.

Fish Fry: 3 to 9 p.m. every Friday, Monaca Turners, 1700 Old Brodhead Road, Center Township. Baked and fried fish. Takeouts available by calling 724-774-7007.

Fish Fry: 1 to 7 p.m. every Friday, Aliquippa Croatian Center, 2365 Concord St.

Pirogi: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday, St. Mary's Bzyantine Catholic Church, 625 Park Road, Ambridge. Potato, sauerkraut, potato and sauerkraut mix, cottage cheese, lekvar sold by the dozen. Telephone orders taken from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesdays only. Call 724-266-8642. Pickups, walk-ins and eat-ins begin at noon to 2 p.m or until sold out each Friday. Continues through May 17, 2019, except for Good Friday.

Dinner Buffet: 4 p.m. Feb. 12, St. Anthony Club, 561 Beaver Ave., Midland. Stuffed pork chop, vegetable, starch, salad, bread, dessert, water, coffee. Adults, $10; takeouts, $8; children, younger than age 12, $4. All welcome. Information, 724-643-1820.