Group of males reportedly robbed man of cell phone and cash.

Erie police continue to investigate an armed robbery reported late Friday night in the 400 block of East 27th Street.

A man told police he was robbed of his cell phone and cash by three or four males whom he estimated were ages 16 to 21, police reported.

The robbery was reported at 11:56 p.m. and occurred outside.

The victim, who was not injured, told officers that one of the robbers had a handgun. The suspects fled the area on foot, police said.