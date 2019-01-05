The state Department of Environmental Protection has awarded a $94,000 grant to help stabilize about 500 feet of streambank along Raccoon Creek.

The grant comes six months after the DEP fined a Texas-based pipeline company for destroying 300 feet of streambank along Raccoon Creek in Center Township. In that incident, the DEP also alleged that Energy Transfer Partners allowed sediment-laden pollution to enter the creek on several different occasions.

In a fine handed down in late June, the agency mandated that the company pay $150,000 and be forced to monitor Raccoon Creek for five years.

The grant awarded Friday has nothing to do with that incident and won’t involve rehabilitating the streambank damaged by the pipeline company.

DEP spokesman Neil Shader on Friday said that Energy Transfer Partners is responsible for rehabilitating the portion of streambank it damaged and that Friday's grant is “in addition,” and not related, to that incident.

The state agency awarded $94,800 to Stream Restoration Inc., a nonprofit organization based in Mars, Butler County. The money will be used to repair 500 feet of streambank and to install 800 feet of riparian buffer, which is vegetation meant to prevent erosion and enhance water quality.

According to the DEP, the project will reduce sediment pollution by an estimated 500 tons per year while also removing invasive plant species in the area. The DEP did not specify the exact location of where the improvements will be taking place.

The project will also pay for an extension of a recreational trail along Raccoon Creek.

In a news release, DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said the project will have the dual purpose of protecting the creek while also enhancing recreational opportunities around it.

“Improving stream habitat – by stabilizing streambanks and planting buffers – also improves recreation opportunities through better access and better habitat,” he said.

The grant is being funded through DEP’s Growing Greener program, which seeks to preserve watersheds and farmland throughout Pennsylvania, as well as cleaning up abandoned mines.

The DEP did not specify when the streambank and riparian buffer project will commence.