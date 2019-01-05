The child suffered suspected minor injuries in the one-vehicle accident.

A 4-year-old boy was injured early Saturday morning when he was ejected from a vehicle during a one-car accident on Interstate 90 in Girard Township.

The boy, whose name was not released, was a passenger in a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander traveling east on I-90 near the 10-mile marker around 12:30 a.m. when the driver of the vehicle swerved to miss an animal in the roadway, state police said.

The vehicle struck a guide rail, spun counterclockwise and traveled down an embankment. Erie County dispatchers said the child was ejected from the vehicle despite being in a child safety seat.

The child and another passenger, 38-year-old Cassandra Smith-Johnson of Indianapolis, Indiana, were taken to UPMC Hamot with suspected minor injuries. The driver, 18-year-old Demitrius Smith of Indianapolis, faces a summary charge of driving on roadways laned for traffic.