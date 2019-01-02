Walking in cold weather, whether in your neighborhood or Presque Isle is pleasant and healthful. Kids sled riding down the many Erie area hills is Great fun. But the hidden and little understood cold weather risks are always there. Two of the most dangerous are Frostbite and Hypothermia. This article might help solve you and your family much pain and suffering involved with them.

With winter and its cold and snow bearing down on us, plenty of people will have the uncomfortable tasks of shoveling, cleaning ice off their cars, or even in some cases clearing pathways through the snow for their pets. In addition, you have the winter walkers and outdoor runners, ice fishermen, skiers, and children playing in the snow and cold.

It is a good idea that we all are still active in the winter. However, when we spend too much time in the elements during cold temperatures, we can become susceptible to exposure-related ailments. In the winter the two conditions we usually need to worry about are Frostbite and Hypothermia. Both are caused by cold exposure and typically occur during times of extreme elements, such as bitterly cold temperatures and higher wind strength. Each can have lasting effects, even death.



Frostbite This is an injury to the body that is caused by exposure to below-freezing temperatures. What happens is that ice crystals form within the affected parts, and blood cannot flow through the frozen tissue. This makes the frozen tissue to become deprived of blood and oxygen. If not treated, it can cause severe tissue damage or tissue death, which can lead to amputation.

Frostbite most often affects nose, ears, chin, fingers, cheeks, or toes. The risk of Frostbite increases significantly in people with reduced blood circulation, and most times among people who are not dressed properly for frigid temperatures.

So, how do you recognize Frostbite? At the first signs of redness or pain in any skin area, get out of the cold and/or protect any exposed skin. However, many times a victim is not aware of Frostbite until someone else points it out. This can be true because many times the frozen tissue becomes numb.

There are other signs and symptoms of Frostbite you should become aware of, and they are:

Coldness or firm tissue that has a waxy feeling. Weakness or clumsiness with the hands or feet. Stinging, burning, tingling or numbness of an area. Pain during the warming process. Blue, white, or a gray-yellow skin area. Any blisters filled with a fluid.

If any symptoms of Frostbite occur, seek medical care. While waiting for medical care, you should get into a warm room as soon as possible and immerse the affected area in warm - -not hot - - water. If the area involves the feet or toes, do not walk as that will increase the damage. Make sure that you or anyone else does not rub or massage the area. This will cause more damage. While it might sound like a good idea, do not apply any heat such as a heating pad, the warmth of a fireplace or stove because the area is likely numb and can become easily burned.

Hypothermia. The definition of Hypothermia is a body temperature less than 95 F (35 C), and the signs of mild Hypothermia are confusion, sluggishness, and lifelessness. As the body temperature continues to decrease, the person becomes more confused and begins to make poor decisions and may become difficult to deal with. His or her mood swings are many and varied. Instead of coming in from the cold, apathy sets in and the person can become delirious. People, as they approach this stage of Hypothermia, have been known to die of sudden cardiac arrest.

There are many myths about Hypothermia. However, the most prevalent is that everyone has the same risks for it. That is not true. This condition CAN affect anyone. Unfortunately, it puts a few groups of people at higher risk levels. One of the groups is older people because they tend to lose heat faster because they have thinner skin. They also may have diminished awareness of drops in body temperature and weakened natural response to cold because of the medicines they take or by a chronic medical condition.

People with diabetes also have a higher risk because if their blood sugar levels drop too low, perhaps due to their medication, his/her body can try to adjust by conserving energy. One way to do this is to reduce shivering which is the body’s way of staying warm. Without shivering, your body doesn’t generate as much heat, and you cool down more rapidity.

Many other factors may make Hypothermia a higher risk. The following are on that list.

Diabetes-related Peripheral Neuropathy Severe Arthritis Stroke

Heart Disease Hypothyroidism Raynaud’s Disease Smoking

Parkinson’s Disease Peripheral Arterial Disease Antidepressants

Over-the-Counter Cold Medications Some Blood Pressure Drugs

What are the signs and symptoms of Hypothermia? Initial hunger and nausea will slowly give way to apathy as core body temperature drops. More signs of this in adults are exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech, drowsiness, loss of consciousness, coma, and noticeable mood changes. In infants, it most likely can be bright red, cold skin and shallow energy. If you notice any of these conditions, take that person’s temperature.

If body temperature is below 95 degrees, the situation is an emergency, and you should seek medical attention immediately. If body temperatures drop to 82.5 degrees F or below, abnormal heart electrical rhythms may occur. This is a severe type of cardiac arrest, and medical attention is a must because there can be sudden cardiac death when the person is rewarmed.

As you wait for the medical attention, get the person into a warn room or shelter, remove any wet clothing, cover with dry blankets, towels or sheets, have them sip warm beverages, and avoid all alcoholic beverages. Make sure you keep the person warm and dry and that you include the head and neck.

Hypothermia most often happens at frigid temperatures, but it can occur even at cool temperatures (above 40 degrees F) if a person becomes chilled from rain, sweat, or submersion in cold water.

Frostbite and Hypothermia are severe conditions and care should be taken in cold weather to protect yourself and others from prolonged exposure to icy and wet conditions. If you suspect either of these conditions, the key is to seek shelter, replacing any wet garments with dry ones. If the conditions seem dangerous, do not hesitate to get medical attention as soon as possible.

See you on the park and make sure you keep warm at all times!!

Gene Ware is a published author of 8 books and is on the boards of the Presque Isle Light Station, the Tom Ridge Center Foundation, and the Presque Isle Partnership. He is also a goerie.com contributing writer. Send questions and comments to ware906@gmail.com.