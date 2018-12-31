Happy New Year, everyone. My late Irish grandmother used to say “Don’t be too good to yourselves,” as we headed out to celebrate New Year’s Eve. But now that I’m approaching Grandma’s age, I find myself staying closer to home on the big night. I wouldn’t go so far as to call New Year’s Eve “amateur night,” but it’s wise to be careful on the roads. At least the roads are passable this year, as compared to late 2017 when a record snowfall buried Erie for days. Even though there’s a lot of strife in Washington, D.C., 2019 holds promise. The Chinese, who celebrate New Year’s Day on Feb. 5, refer to 2019 as the year of the pig. I know a lot of people who will celebrate Tuesday with a delicious roast pork and sauerkraut dinner. …It’s always good to see golfers on the J.C. Martin Golf Course in Glenwood at this time of year. The players are probably testing new clubs they received as Christmas presents. … Attendance at church services might be down the rest of the year, but the crowds at some Christmas Masses this year were standing room only. Monsignor Henry Kriegel, pastor of St. Patrick Catholic Church, said his church seats 450 people, but at the early Mass on Christmas Eve, 950 communion hosts were distributed. … One of my best Christmas presents, a copy of Robert Merry’s “President McKinley,” details the late president’s formative years at Meadville’s Allegheny College. There’s no mention, however, of the legend that McKinley led a cow up the narrow stairs of a tower on campus. McKinley, then a freshman, landed in hot water when a group of men had to carry the cow down the steps. …Frederick Murray, who died last week, lived a full, rich life in his 96 years. During World War II, he flew more than 200 combat missions in Spitfires as a flight lieutenant in the Royal Canadian Air Force before getting shot down in February of 1945. He spent the last few months of the war in a German POW camp until he was liberated by Gen. George Patton and his troops. After Murray and his family moved to Erie in 1956, he was manager of wood procurement for Hammermill. Murray was also one of the founders of the Erie Hockey Lions in the 1960s and coached youth hockey for years. He was a really good guy and my sympathy to his wife and family. … Glad to hear that Jerry Uht is back home as he continues recuperating from a recent stroke. …Tickets are going fast for Darlene Love’s Feb. 16 performance at Mercyhurst University’s D’Angelo Performing Arts Center. Love, blessed with a great voice, is a member of Cleveland’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. …Bill Fralic, the great football lineman for the Atlanta Falcons who died recently, gave an interesting talk at St. Paul’s Communion breakfast in Erie when he was a senior at Pitt. His line coach, Joe Moore, brought Fralic to Erie and called him the best player he’d ever coached. I remember racing up to who I thought was Fralic at the end of the event and introducing myself and asking for a quick interview. The towering young man replied, “I’ll be glad to talk to you, but my name is Mark Stepnoski and I’m a junior at Prep.” He soon became another Moore disciple at Pitt. ...The recreational vehicle Baker Mayfield rented for use by Cleveland Browns quarterbacks during the preseason is now listed for sale for $195,000. Seems as if everything Mayfield touches these days turns to gold. …On two separate old reruns of the “Andy Griffith Show” last week, Erie, Pa. was mentioned. I’ve always wondered if the writers worked Erie into the scripts when Alberta Nelson Gilman, a local actress who made the big time, appeared on the show. …Jack Tell wants to add a name to the list of great people in Erie in 2018. He said the Rev. Kristen Papson showed how special she is by donating a kidney to Edison Elementary School Principal Kevin Harper last spring. “Kristen’s a super nice woman,” Tell said.

