The city allocates $40,000 toward costs to remodel the former Palace Hardware.

Dec. 29, 1988: Erie provides $40,000 in community development funds to remodel the Palace Hardware building at 915 State St.

Remodeling is scheduled to begin in March.

The building, shown in an architect's rendering, is to be known as The Lake Erie, will have a ground-floor restaurant, a health club, shops and 22 luxury apartments, according to plans.

The building had been bought earlier that year by John Doyle III, who planned the $2 million renovation. Doyle's project ultimately was shelved.

Developer Tom Kennedy bought and renovated the building in 1995.

Compiled by Valerie Myers