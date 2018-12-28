ELLWOOD CITY — The Ellwood City Medical Center has a new group of doctors overseeing its 24-hour emergency room.

Beverly Annarumo, hospital CEO, confirmed Thursday that Western Healthcare LLC, based in Dallas, Texas, has been the provider since last Thursday.

The national company, formed in 2008, provides physicians to facilities ranging from large metropolitan hospitals to small rural sites in all 50 states, according to its website.

Western Healthcare replaces US Acute Care Solutions LLC, which Annarumo said is affiliated with the Allegheny Health Network. The group terminated its contract with the medical center last week. A spokesman for US Acute Care Solutions could not be reached for comment Thursday on the decision.

Although it happened a little quicker than expected, Annarumo said the change was already planned. She said she had a contract lined up with Western Healthcare and was able to have them step in immediately.

"There was no break in service," Annarumo said. "Everything has continued as normal."

Four to six new doctors have been brought in, and a few of the former emergency room physicians elected to stay on, so she estimated the hospital will have eight to nine doctors to maintain the department.

Annarumo said the move to Western Healthcare was something Americore Health LLC, the Florida-based for-profit health care provider that owns the medical center, had been looking at for awhile. She said the company will be able to provide services such as telemedicine that will better help Ellwood City patients.

"(Western Healthcare) is prepared to do a bit more with us than the Allegheny Health group was willing to do," Annarumo said.

The shift in the emergency room operations is part of an ongoing transition for the former Ellwood City Hospital, which was acquired by Americore Health in October 2017, toward what the new owners believe is a center that better serves the regional health care market.

The transition has come with the loss of hundreds of local jobs and the elimination of several existing departments and programs over the last year, which has caused concern for local residents and officials. The hospital also was plagued with a series of payroll disruptions over the last several months.

However, Americore Health CEO Grant White said at a November public forum in the borough that the bumpy ride was almost over and he was projecting the hospital was within a month of turning a profit for the first time. Earlier this month, Americore Health obtained financing from a New York firm and was able to pay off all its local municipal debt, which exceeded $110,000.

Some workers still are reporting payroll problems, though, including the week before Christmas. And some departments, such as nuclear medicine, were shelved for the last month due to lack of use, but Annarumo said they will all reopen in January.

"It's still challenging. It will probably be challenging for another month," Annarumo said. "We hope people can be patient with us, and continue to use the hospital."