Berean Presbyterian Church, 229 Dutch Ridge Road, Wayne Township: Sunday — 6 p.m., youth group. Jan. 9 — 7 p.m., Women in the Church Bible study. Jan. 12 — 8 a.m., men's study.

Calvin Presbyterian Church, 615 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City: Sunday — No Sunday School; 11 a.m., worship. Tuesday-Wednesday — church office closed. Wednesday — 7 p.m., choir rehearsal. Thursday — 6 p.m., Girl Scouts; 6:30 p.m., called session.

First Church of God, 1862 Mercer Road, Ellwood City: Wednesday — 6 p.m., taco meal; 6:45, children's classes, youth group and adult Bible study. Thursday — 6 p.m., discipleship team meeting; 6:45 p.m., EOB team. Jan. 5 — 9 p.m., evening prayer time.

First United Methodist Church, 416 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City: Sunday — 9 a.m., choir practice. Monday — 9 a.m., quilters. Tuesday — church office closed: Happy New Year! Wednesday — 6 p.m., Cub Scouts. Thursday — 6 p.m., Cub Scouts.

Homewood United Methodist Church, 127 First Ave., Homewood: Thursday — 6 p.m., home music program.

Savannah United Methodist Church, 84 Savannah Gardner Road, Shenango Township: Jan. 12 — 8-10 a.m., All-U-Can-Eat breakfast. Donations: $6 for adults and $3 for children.

Slippery Rock Presbyterian Church, 258 Slippery Rock Drive, Wayne Township: Sunday — no Sunday school.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 207 Spring Ave., Ellwood City: Sunday — No Sunday school; 8 a.m., AA group. Jan. 6 — undecorating the church and the 125th anniversary kickoff. Jan. 12 — 9 a.m., first aid class. Jan. 13— Baptism of our Lord Sunday. Jan. 27 — congregational meeting and luncheon.

West Keystone Cowboys For Christ, 3369 Eckert Bridge Road, Portersville: Jan. 7 — 5:30 p.m., supper and Bible study to follow.

Wurtemburg Presbyterian Church, 291 Wurtemburg Road, Wayne Township: Sunday — installation of new officers.

Wurtemburg United Methodist Church, 1244 Portersville Road, Wayne Township: Monday — 8 p.m., AA. Tuesday — New Years Day observance: Happy New Year! Wednesday — 6 p.m., children's choir; 6:30 p.m., king's kids; 7 p.m., adult choir; 8 p.m., AA. Jan. 5 — 7 a.m., men's breakfast at Brown's Country Kitchen, 1149 West Portersville Road, Portersville.