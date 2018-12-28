If you're hoping to hear live music this weekend, consider driving down to Bridgewater for the Granati Brothers' second holiday show. Or, if you're still watching Christmas movies on repeat, perhaps take a drive down to Pittsburgh over the next few days to watch Elf: The Musical. If your mind is already onto New Year's Eve, consider participating in the 5K New Year's Eve afternoon in Harmony.

Here are three things to do this weekend:

1). The Granati Brothers: 9 p.m., Friday at Mario's Dockside Grille, 1420 Riverside Drive, Bridgewater. The sibling rock band will perform it's second holiday show. There is no cover charge.

2). "Elf: The Musical": 7 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday at Heinz Hall, 600 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh. Tickets cost $36 to $96.

3). Silvester: 3:30 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Monday in Harmony. The 5K race begins at 3:30 p.m. and the 1-mile Fun Run is at 4:15 p.m. Runners can register online or on the day of the race at Grace Church of Harmony Youth Center on Main Street. Early registrants packet pick-up will be from 4-7 p.m. Dec. 30 at Grace Church Youth Center. For more information, contact Susie Altemus at 724-816-2996 or saltemus@zoominternet.net.