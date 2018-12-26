Once again we had the privilege of attending the annual senior citizens holiday program and luncheon at Riverside High School. It was a very enjoyable afternoon. The high school band and choir performed, as did the fourth-grade chorus. The chamber choir sang while we were eating. They were all excellent. The students served the meal and escorted us aound the school. It was a well planned event, and we are grateful to the school for this free program for us seniors.

Frank and Freda Witte, North Sewickley Township