William Bednarz, a junior attending Pennsbury High School, achieved a top score on the ACT exam, a curriculum-based achievement that measures academics learned in school. Students who earn a 36 composite score mastered all the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in first-year college courses, and scores are accepted by all major U.S. four-year colleges and universities. Bednarz also recently was selected as a Rensselaer Medal recipient recognizing excellence in math and science. The accolade includes a $25,000 merit scholarship awarded each year for four years, five years when pursuing an architecture degree, awarded to the student while attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Vikram Velma, of Horsham, graduated from Campbellsville University with a Master of Science in information technology management.

The Bruce Montgomery Foundation for the Arts recently awarded five aspiring performers with $2,500 Springboard Grants at the Fifth Annual Springboard Grants Award Winners Showcase. This year’s recipients are Eva Martinez, of Doylestown; Alyssa Garcia, of Norristown; Samuel Nebyu, of Philadelphia; and Braden and Peirce Ellis, of Broomall. The grants will help each recipient fund a specific goal or complete a distinct project within the sphere of the performing arts.

Holland Middle School recently named the students of the month for December. They are: seventh-graders Katelyn Gainer, Ben Halasa, William Hassid, Edan Kauer, Alyson McGuigan and Vincent Szydlik; and eighth-graders Pop Chueanin, Alexandra Fishman, Camila Gomez, Olga Kravets, Noah Lubinski and Matthew Vinnikov.

James Harling, of Perkasie, attending LeTourneau University and studying engineering, was named to the fall 2018 dean's list.

Taylor Herd, of Quakertown, was recently inducted into Quinnipiac University's Chapter of Lambda Pi Eta, the National Communication Association's official honor society.

Area students graduating from York College of Pennsylvania are Eve Hauptle, of Doylestown, Bachelor of Science in psychology with magna cum laude honors; Taylor Henderson, of Hatboro, Bachelor of Science in secondary education-biology with magna cum laude honors; Kyle Harker, of Harleysville, Bachelor of Science in supply chain operations management; and Joseph Maier, of North Wales, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering with cum laude honors.

Sarah Jae Leiber, of Huntingdon Valley, attending Muhlenberg College was a participant in the theater production, "The Repair Man," one of the college’s New Voices/New Visions Theater Festival presentations.

Jennifer Freeman, of Hatboro, and Jonathan DeMent, of Warrington, recently participated in the December commencement ceremony for Misericordia University.

Students attending Coastal Carolina University named to the dean's list for fall 2018 semester were Eilidh Hasson and Kayla Orbach, of Doylestown; Ariel Falk, of Fairless Hills; Caitlin Corr, of Hatboro; Anthony Junod and Kasey Lynch, of Langhorne; Robert Schimony, of Lansdale; William Gamble, of Levittown; Sean Safko, of Newtown; John Hobbs, of Pipersville; Jacob Barndt, of Quakertown; David Pastorek, of Richboro; Kayla Elliott, of Souderton; and Thomas Geib, of Southampton.Coastal Carolina students named to the president’s list having earned a 4.0 GPA during fall 2018 semester were Kristina Strauss, of Doylestown; Madison Borrero, of Fairless Hills; Gabrielle Forbes, of Hatfield; Hailey Wimmenauer, of Harleysville; John Moran and Amanda Williams, of Hatboro; Ashley Fries, of Levittown; Corinne Robinson, of Perkasie; and Riley Hobbs, of Pipersville.

Students attending Belmont University named to the dean’s list for fall 2018 semester were Baily Smith, of Dublin; Michael Smedley, of Ivyland; Sarah Cullen, of Jamison; Alyssa Mills, of Morrisville; Brendan O'Neill, of Southampton; and Sara Pfeiffer, of Warrington.

Ethan Fitzpatrick, of Sellersville, and Taylor Hartzel, of Lansdale, attending Wheaton College performed in the college’s Conservatory of Music performance, "Blessed Son of God," during the college’s Christmas Festival.

Nina Patel, of Bensalem, graduated from Lincoln Memorial University with a Master of Science in biomedical professions.