Nancy J. Vidovich, 77, of Ambridge, died Friday, December 21, 2018, at Heritage Valley Sewickley.

Born October 1, 1941, in Ambridge, the daughter of the late Albert and Pauline Propichlle Ondrako.

She was retired from Armco Steel and Walmart, Monaca.

Surviving are her husband, Robert Vidovich; one son, Randy Burgess, Ambridge; one granddaughter, Valerie Burgess, Aliquippa; seven great-grandchildren, Destinie, Norman, Marqelle Le'Val, Love'Lee, Robert and Milo; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Marlen Kendrew, Raccoon Twp, and Pauline and Nick Wright, Baden; two sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Mickey and Robert Ursetti, Center Twp and Patty Vidovich, Philadelphia; a stepdaughter-in-law, Kelly Vidovich, Hopewell Twp. and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Norman Burgess; a stepson, Robert Vidovich Jr. and a brother, Eugene Ondrako.

Friends will be received Wednesday, December 26, 2018, from 4 to 8 p.m. at BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, where a service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home, with the Reverend Bert Domineck officiating. Interment will follow in Economy Cemetery.