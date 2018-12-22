Blaze is much smaller than the fire that led to massive repairs in the summer of 2017. Superintendent says Erie High will be ready for students after winter break.

This fire, thankfully, wasn't as bad as the big one at Erie High School.

Another fire hit Erie High on Friday, though it was isolated to a second-floor science classroom and was not nearly as destructive as the blaze that burned through another wing of the 500,000-square-foot school in May 2017.

Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito said he expects the area of the fire to be open and "up and running for students" once classes resume after the winter break on Jan. 2. Friday was the last day of classes before the break.

A fire inspector said the fire started in a trash can in the empty classroom and the cause appears to be accidental.

"We have some extensive fire damage in the classroom and smoke damage throughout that wing," Polito said.

He said the district will have remediation specialists examine the affected area as quickly as possible. The fire was in a classroom in Erie High's "B" wing, which is opposite of the "C" wing, where the 2017 fire broke out. Both wings are on the northern end of the school, at 3325 Cherry St.

No one was injured in the fire, which Polito said triggered a fire alarm in the classroom at 2:20 p.m. He said teachers, principals and district police officers used 10 fire extinguishers to put out the fire as Erie firefighters arrived.

"If it wasn't for their quick response, the damage would have been much worse," Polito said.

Erie Fire Inspector Mark Polanski, who was on the scene, said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

"No foul play is expected," he said. "It seems accidental, but it is under investigation."

Polito said video surveillance showed that a teacher locked the door to the classroom at 2:01 p.m., and no one entered the classroom until staff got there when the fire alarm went off 20 minutes later. Though the room was not occupied, classes were still in session at the 2,284-student Erie High, whose final bell is at 3:30 p.m.

Polito said the students exited the building during the fire, but that firefighters allowed them to return before the end of the day to retrieve their belongings. He said the school district let students who walk go home early and the other students took buses home as usual.

The scene at Erie High on Friday was reminiscent of the events of May 26, 2017, when another accidental fire — a faulty laptop battery was suspected — tore through the horticulture lab in the "C" wing shortly before 4 a.m.

The school district spent most of the summer repairing the school, which sustained extensive smoke damage throughout the building, to get ready for the return of students in August 2017.

The fire occurred as the district was preparing to merge Strong Vincent and East high schools at Erie High, the former Central Career & Technical School. The merger, which went off as planned, was part of the district's massive budget-driven reconfiguration.

Polito said teachers at Erie High were joking on Friday that dealing with a fire is nothing new.

"They said it was old hat, that they are used to it," he said with a laugh.

Ed Palattella can be reached at 870-1813 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/ETNpalattella.