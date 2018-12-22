While PennDOT will do some work in southeastern Pennsylvania after Christmas, many Bucks County projects appear to be on hold until after the New Year.

Traffic through the Christmas and New Year's holiday will likely be the source of a lot of congestion between now and 2019 in Bucks County.

Several PennDOT projects will begin work again after Jan. 1, and the Scudder Falls Bridge project halts work until Wednesday.

Be on the look out for the following projects:

Scudder Falls Bridge

Intermittent single-lane patterns possible during off-peak and overnight hours in both directions of I-295 for work into New Jersey begins Wednesday at noon through 6 a.m. Friday.

Taylorsville Road, both north and south of I-295, may experience similar conditions. Work north of I-295 is scheduled between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., and south of I-295 between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday

Watch for right or left lane closures of Woodside Road, west of Taylorsville Road to Clearview Drive, from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday

Intermittent traffic stops along Route 32 (River Road) near the bridge controlled by flaggers is planned between noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.