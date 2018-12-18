New Britain Township police say images found on electronic devices belonging to Alex Charyton contained pornographic images of children as young as infants.

A Northampton man is behind bars for allegedly possessing and sharing child pornography.

Alex Charyton, 59, faces felony charges of possessing child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility and dissemination of photos/film depicting child sex acts, according to court records.

New Britain Township police say an investigation that began earlier this year led to a computer sharing files depicting child pornography, which was later connected to Charyton’s home in Northampton.

Police from New Britain Township, Northampton, Upper Merion, Lower Makefield and the FBI executed a search warrant on the home and seized multiple electronic devices.

Police allege a forensic analysis of the devices uncovered 160 pornographic pictures of children as young as infants ranging to age 13.

Charyton turned himself over to police on Monday and was arraigned before District Judge Regina Armitage. He was transported to Bucks County prison when he was unable to post 10 percent of $100,000 set by the judge.

A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 22, records show.