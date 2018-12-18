State police accuse him of firing gunshots at victims in Vernon Township early Tuesday morning.

MEADVILLE — The Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Meadville man in a Tuesday morning incident in which he is accused of firing gunshots near two people during an encounter in Vernon Township.

No one was reported injured in the shootings, which happened on Dunham Road and were reported at about 12:05 a.m. Tuesday, according to state police in Meadville.

Police charge that Dane N. Parsons, 20, fired two rounds from a gun toward a moving vehicle occupied by a man and a woman. When one of the victims confronted Parsons, he fired three more rounds into the ground near the victim, troopers reported.

State police troopers who secured the scene said they observed two firearms and suspected drugs in plain view.

Parsons was arraigned Tuesday morning by Linesville District Judge Rita Marwood on charges including misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering and propulsion of missiles onto roadways. He was placed in the Crawford County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bond.