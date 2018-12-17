Police said a man was shot multiple times in the 300 block of East 27th Street on Sunday night.

Erie police detectives on Monday were awaiting the opportunity to speak with a 23-year-old man who was shot multiple times in an eastside neighborhood on Sunday night.

Investigators said the victim, whose name was not released, was in critical but stable condition at UPMC Hamot on Monday afternoon following a shooting that sent city police officers to the 300 block of East 27th Street after it was reported on Sunday at 8:59 p.m.

Police had no suspects in the crime Monday.

Investigators said the man was outside a residence on East 27th Street when someone shot him multiple times. His injuries included gunshot wounds to the stomach, leg and groin, police reported.

The man went into a residence on the block before he was transported to UPMC Hamot, where he underwent at least one surgery, according to investigators. Detectives had been unable to speak to the man as of Monday afternoon.

Officers were told that the possible suspects in the shooting were two male teenagers who were wearing hooded sweatshirts. They were seen running east on East 27th Street after the shots were fired, investigators said.

Officers recovered several shell casings at the scene. Detectives had interviewed some people in the investigation and were looking for more possible witnesses to speak to on Monday. They were also looking for other evidence including surveillance video from security cameras in the area, Erie police Lt. Jon Peters said Monday.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to call Erie police Detective Sean Bogart at 870-1191 or Detective Ronald Pilarski at 870-1229.

