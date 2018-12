GREENVILLE — Riverside High School graduate Taylor Guth, a student at Thiel College, has been selected to serve as a 2018-2019 Pedas Fellow.

The group is comprised of members from each class at Thiel who will support the needs of their peers and serve as teaching assistants for literacy classes, as well as facilitate communication events. This year, the fellows will lead various events involving guest speakers, film screenings, technology exhibits and student film exhibitions.