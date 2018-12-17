He is expected to plead guilty to those charges in a Dec. 5 incident under an agreement reached in court Monday.

An Erie man accused of having quantities of suspected drugs, weapons and body armor that city police detectives seized in an investigation fueled by neighborhood complaints waived his preliminary hearing under a plea agreement reached in court on Monday morning.

Willie Burns, 47, waived his hearing before Erie 1st Ward District Judge Sue Mack under an agreement in which he is expected to plead guilty at a later date to one felony count each of possession with intent to deliver and person not to possess a firearm, Erie County Assistant District Attorney Michael Burns said.

Willie Burns remains in the Erie County Prison on $100,000 bond in the case.

Erie police drug investigators charged Burns in an investigation that they said was launched in response to complaints from neighbors and involved some undercover drug buys. Search warrants were served Dec. 5 on Burns and on his residence in the 600 block of East Fourth Street, and during the searches detectives found a safe containing suspected powder cocaine and a loaded .22-caliber pistol, a backpack containing a loaded sawed-off shotgun and a bulletproof vest, and about 12 grams of suspected marijuana, according to information in the criminal complaint filed against Burns.

Investigators said Burns told them that he sells the suspected drugs for money and also trades drugs and money for the guns that were recovered, detectives wrote in the complaint.

