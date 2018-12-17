Police accuse him of setting the door to a Parade Street apartment on fire Saturday morning.

An Erie man faces arson and other charges after city police accused him of intentionally setting a fire at an eastside apartment house on Saturday morning.

Jeremy E. Roberts, 28, is accused of setting a fire to the door of a duplex in the 400 block of Parade Street on Saturday at about 5:15 a.m. A victim in the case told police that Roberts told the victim to open the door or he was going to light the door on fire, according to information in the criminal complaint. Erie police officers who responded to the duplex saw visible burn marks on the door and smelled an odor of lighter fluid in the area of the front porch, officers wrote in the complaint.

The fire damage was contained to the door, according to an Erie fire official.

Roberts was arraigned Sunday by Erie 5th Ward District Judge Paul Bizzarro on charges including felony counts of arson, reckless burning and causing or risking a catastrophe. He remained in the Erie County Prison Monday on $25,000 bond.