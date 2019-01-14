Marco Fiorante, born in Puglia, Italy, but now residing in Economy, visited Kiddie Korner Child Development Center to say "ciao."

BEAVER — A requisite for most preschoolers is distinguishing colors, but one recent morning at Kiddie Korner Child Development Center in Beaver, learning leapt over the rainbow to a land far, far away.

Marco Fiorante, recent guest instructor, held up colored flashcards before two dozen preschoolers sitting cross-legged on a floor mat.

“Verde. Bianco. Rosso,” they shouted as each card displayed.

Molto bene.

It’s obvious this isn’t your grandfather’s preschool class.

“A little social studies, a little language, a little art, a little science — we do all of that. It’s not just about the letters, numbers and colors,” said Kelly Battaglia, center director.

She invited friend Fiorante, born in Cellino San Marco, Puglia, Italy, to broaden the cultural horizons of her 4- and 5-year-old charges.

Fiorante, 30, who moved to America in 2014, lives in Economy, and is on staff as a music therapist at Western Pennsylvania Psych Care in Beaver, works primarily with autistic children and those with learning disabilities.

He met his future wife, Gina Maria Mazzotta, an Ambridge native, at a National Italian American Foundation convention in Washington, D.C.

“As an immigrant, I like to share my heritage with a new generation,” he said. “As we know, in America we have Italians, first and second generations.”

More than 15.7 million people in the United States identify as Italian Americans, nearly 6 percent of the population, according to the Order Sons of Italy in America. They are the nation’s fourth-largest European ancestry group after Germans, Irish and English.

Pennsylvania ranks fourth among states with the most Italian Americans — 1.4 million or 12 percent of the population. And the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area, which includes Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties, ranks eighth in metro areas with the most Italian Americans.

But Fiorante said “a little bit of tradition is getting lost along the way” as generations become further removed or ancestors die.

“I try to teach. I do this to try to share the culture,” he said.

It’s a very “present” culture in America, said Fiorante — from movies to food to music.

“It’s a nationality that was, is and will always be present. When you want good food, you go to an Italian restaurant. When you want good clothing, you go to an Italian clothing store.

“People think it’s just Napoli (professional Italian football club), Vesuvio (wine region), pizza and spaghetti. No, we have more. The kind of job I do here is to open more windows of the Italian culture and Italian country to let Americans see we are different than the ‘Godfather’ and Mafia. We are different than just Naples and Rome. We have much more to share.”

And share he does.

Fiorante has been teaching Italian language classes to adults at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Beaver, the same building that houses Kiddie Korner Child Development Center. He also teaches language classes privately. Most want to connect with their Italian heritage or are planning trips abroad and want to be able to communicate better.

His next 10-week semester starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday with beginning, intermediate, advanced and conversational classes on various days throughout the week.

Battaglia and her husband took a class two semesters ago. Someday they’d like to travel to Italy.

That sparked the idea to have Fiorante visit the child development center for an Italian day.

“Kelly gave me the opportunity to see if this is going to work,” Fiorante said.

It appears it will.

“Kids are like a sponge. They suck up everything,” he said.

'Wonderful country'

“Who knows what Italian is?” Fiorante asked the preschoolers.

“A town,” said one boy.

“It’s bigger than a town,” Fiorante said, segueing into a geography lesson. He showed kids a map of the country.

“Italy is a wonderful country in the middle of Europe that looks like a boot,” he said, pointing to his hometown on the southeast coast, a “boot” region noted for tourism, olives and grapes.

What else?

“Pizza,” another child shouted, prompting others to respond in kind with pasta, spaghetti, meatballs and pepperoni.

Fiorante agreed that Italy has “good food.”

His lesson continued with learning colors of the Italian flag — green, white and red — translated to verde, bianco and rosso, respectively, with heavy emphasis on elongated vowels and rolled R’s.

“Good job, guys,” Fiorante complimented.

His pupils also learned how to say “hello” (ciao) and a little about Italian architecture — Tower of Pisa and Colosseum, the famous amphitheater in the center of Rome.

Children then used crayons to color a sketched slice of pizza including circles for pepperoni.

“I want you to do the crust brown, the mozzarella cheese you can leave white, and a ton of red sauce, OK?” Fiorante said. “I want to see the Leonardo da Vinci in you. I want to see the Picasso in you.”

Children earnestly followed his direction, coloring crust brown, sauce red, and some colored cheese yellow. One added green peppers to his pizza. Another colored the background blue.

“Oh, yeah,” Fiorante said. “Good job, guys. It looks yummy. Look at that. Wow, that’s a pizza.”

Italian food — spaghetti and meatballs, green beans, pineapple chunks — was incorporated into that day’s lunch, too. And for a snack later: pizzelles, an Italian waffle cookie.

Fiorante spent approximately an hour with the preschoolers, but promised to return — perhaps every other week or once a month.

“The age of the kids,” he said. “They are little. It’s difficult to keep attention and focus for more than 10 minutes.”

But there’s still so much to learn.

'Aura of magic'

Fiorante is also an opera singer.

A lyric tenor, he studied opera performance at the Conservatorio Tito Schipa in Lecce, Italy, and has a master’s degree in professional music education from the Università G. Fortunato in Benevento, Italy.

Fiorante has sung at Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh, Italian Embassy in Washington, D.C., Italian Cultural Society in Naples, Fla., and on a television program aired worldwide on RAI International. Local audiences have heard him perform in area churches and in 2016 he released “Love,” an album of Italian and American songs.

Fiorante plans to explore opera and Italian music, along with holiday customs involving food and costumes, the next time he visits.

One day, Battaglia said, the kids will learn how to make their own pizza.

It’s all about appreciating another culture, she said.

“It’s a fascinating culture,” Fiorante said. “The food, the people, the hospitality. We are very friendly. That’s what gives to Americans this magical look about this country — the country of love, the country of dolce vita, the country of Pavarotti, Sophia Loren, Gina Lollobrigida. That’s what created the aura of magic.”