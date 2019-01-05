God loves us whether we lose 20 pounds or not; whether we have organized closets and kitchen drawers or not.

The Christmas advertising is (finally!) over. No more commercials about the number of shopping days left. No more flyers in your mailbox or ads on the radio. Even the after-Christmas sales are petering out.

Now, however, we are hit with messages of a different kind — messages about New Year's resolutions. Commercials will capitalize on the new year through their message of change — now is the time to change. As we move from 2018 to 2019, the world will tell us that now is the time for reflecting over the past year and making decisions to change in the new one.

Now is the time to change the way you look and feel about your body by joining the gym or by trying the latest diet fad. Now is the time to kick that bad habit or start a new, good habit. Now is the time to really get organized and start the year off right.

All of this advertising is trying to get us to buy into the image of the perfect body, the perfect home, the perfect life. You can have it … if your New Year's resolution is one of these things. But that's not the message from God. God loves us whether we lose 20 pounds or not; whether we have organized closets and kitchen drawers or not; whether we have perfectly kept organizers or not.

God wants more of us than New Year's resolutions. God wants us to follow Christ, just as we are. God's grace opens the way for all of us imperfect people to be followers of Christ. God's love is not dependent on keeping New Year's resolutions or even having New Year's resolutions. God's love exists and extends to us because of who God is — gracious and faithful — not because of who we are.

Paul himself said, "I'm not saying that I have this all together, that I have it made. But I am well on my way, reaching out for Christ, who has so wondrously reached out for me." (Philippians 3:12, The Message)

So this year, instead of reaching for a pen to write down a New Year's resolution, reach out for Christ.

Reflections is a column by religious leaders in the region. The Rev. Emily Zeig Lindsey is pastor of Fairview Presbyterian Church, 4264 Avonia Road, Fairview Township.