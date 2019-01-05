January is National Radon Action Month. Take time to protect your family and home.

January is National Radon Action Month.

To communicate the importance of taking action this month, the Department of Environmental Protection recently issued a news release specific to Pennsylvania and stated that radon is a leading cause of lung cancer in Pennsylvania.

“Because of our geology, nearly every county in the commonwealth has locations of high radon levels, putting Pennsylvanians at risk of exposure,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell in the news release. “A radon test is a great way to protect yourself and your family. Fortunately, testing your home for radon is as simple as opening a can, and inexpensive do-it-yourself tests are available at hardware and home stores.”

You can't see, smell or taste radon, but testing can indicate if you need to do anything further to protect your home and family. According to the release, "the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set 4 picocuries of radon per liter (pCi/L) of air as an Action Level. If your radon level is higher than this, EPA, DEP, and the U.S. Surgeon General recommend having a radon mitigation system professionally installed to lower it. Typically consisting of a pipe and exhaust fan, the system will vent radon to the outside."

In Pennsylvania, all radon testers, mitigators and laboratories must be certified by DEP. To verify a vendor's certification, you can call the DEP at 800-23RADON (800-237-2366).

If your home is for sale, the Pennsylvania Real Estate Seller Disclosure Act requires disclosure of results of any known radon testing.

You can receive more information from the DEP Radon Division via phone at 800-237-2366 or 717-783-3594, or via email at ra-epbrpenvprt@pa.gov.