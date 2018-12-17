Get your tickets this week for American Girl Live, comedian Billy Gardell and Cirque du Soleil Crystal.

If you don't have a 2019 calendar already, get one quick. Erie Events recently announced three upcoming shows worth marking down.

Up first is American Girl Live, a stage show featuring dancing, songs and some of your favorite American Girl characters that will take place Feb. 6, 7 p.m., at the Warner Theatre, 811 State St. Tickets, $27.75-$77.75, go on sale to the public Wednesday.

Then "Mike & Molly" star Billy Gardell will bring his stand-up comedy show to town on May 3, 8 p.m., at the Warner. Tickets, $29.75-$59.50, go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m.

And on sale now are tickets, $44-$120, to Cirque du Soleil Crystal, an acrobatic show performed on ice. Performances are scheduled for July 10-12, 7:30 p.m.; July 13, 4 and 7:30 p.m.; and July 14, 1:30 p.m., at the Erie Insurance Arena, 809 French St.

Purchases can be made at the arena box office, by calling 814-452-4857 and online at www.erieevents.com.

Other Erie Events shows already scheduled in the upcoming year include:

Harlem Globetrotters on Jan. 10, 7 p.m., at the arenaGet the Led Out on Jan. 17, 7:30 p.m., at the Warner"Chicago" on Jan. 22-23, 7:30 p.m., at the WarnerComedian Sebastian Maniscalco on Jan. 31, 7 p.m., at the WarnerPaw Patrol Live on Feb. 19, 4 p.m., and Feb. 20, 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., at the arena"Jersey Boys" on Feb. 23, 8 p.m., and Feb. 24, 1 and 6:30 p.m., at the Warner"Finding Neverland" on March 11, 7:30 p.m., at the WarnerKelsea Ballerini on April 13, 7 p.m., at the arena"Rock of Ages" on April 17, 7:30 p.m., at the Warner