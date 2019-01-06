Stacy J. Kemmler has been appointed chief financial officer at Saint Mary's Home of Erie.

She attended Clarion University of Pennsylvania, where she earned a bachelor's degree in business administration. Kemmler, who is a member of the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants, has served as controller at Saint Mary's Home of Erie since July 2017.

She also served as controller at Beacon Light Behavioral Health Systems in Bradford; controller at Deerfield Behavioral Health in Erie; accountant, budget director and controller in short-term assignments in Erie; accountant at Hill Barth & King LLC in Erie; accountant at Vantage Healthcare Network in Meadville;and accountant at Carbis Walker and Associates LLC in Meadville.

She replaces Robert H. Cox.